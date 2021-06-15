SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend and Timing of 2021 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2021 second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.") through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chairman, President and CEO; Chad Magus, Executive Vice President and CFO, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Website: www.secure-energy.com, TSX Symbol: SES

Related Links

www.secure-energy.ca

