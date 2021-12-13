SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend and Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about January 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 1, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

SECURE is also pleased to announce that it has been added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index ("Index") starting Monday, December 20, 2021. The S&P/TSX Composite is the headline Index for the Canadian equity market. The Index tracks the performance of the largest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is used as the benchmark for Canadian equity performance.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S.

SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing.

SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, water treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Rene Amirault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.secure-energy.com, TSX Symbol: SES