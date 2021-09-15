SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, water treatment, emergency response, rail services, recycling services, as well as drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada. Recycling services include the purchase and processing of ferrous and non-ferrous metals recovered from demolition sites and other locations.

