SECURE ENERGY Announces Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") (TSX: SES) announced today that the Corporation's 2020 Sustainability Report can be found on the Corporation's website.

"Integrating environmental and social considerations is a key element of our corporate strategy," said Rene Amirault, Chairman, President and CEO. "We recognize the diverse needs of our stakeholders and aim to not only deliver strong financial results and returns to our shareholders, but to minimize the environmental impact of our operations, and positively contribute to the health, safety, and economic wellbeing of our employees and the communities where we live and work."

The 2020 Sustainability Report features the Corporation's performance in 2020 related to critical environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues and highlights SECURE's commitments to sustainability, the positive impacts made by our ongoing initiatives, and information on how we continue to refine our sustainability strategies and processes.

2020 ESG Highlights:

Environment

Progressed a road map for achieving long-term emissions performance targets established last year of reducing our carbon intensity in half by 2030, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050;

Introduced an environmental performance improvement initiative to reduce our power requirements, energy usage and emissions at Midstream Infrastructure facilities;

Reduced scope 1 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions for the fourth consecutive year, both on an absolute and intensity basis;

Started tracking and reporting on scope 2 GHG emissions.

Social

Achieved our top safety record in four years;

Formalized an Indigenous Relations policy and advanced community engagement practices;

Introduced a Supplier Code of Conduct extending our shared values and sustainability commitments to all vendors, contractors and consultants employed by the Corporation;

Formalized a long-term partnership with STARS Air Ambulance to further enhance our safety culture and commitment to communities in which we operate.

Governance

Established an internal sustainability governance structure, with employees leading initiatives for improved ESG performance;

Increased the amount of women on the Board of Directors to 25%, exceeding our diversity target;

Linked executive compensation targets to key corporate sustainability goals.

The Corporation is dedicated to creating value for our customers by providing innovative solutions that help reduce costs and the environmental impact associated with delivering energy to the world. The midstream infrastructure and environmental solutions we provide are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment. During 2020, the Corporation:

Added a second oil pipeline, providing capacity to displace 15,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate previously trucked off the road;

Shipped over 3 million m 3 of oil and water via SECURE pipelines, reducing GHG emissions by 37 kilotonnes of CO2 e ;

of oil and water via SECURE pipelines, reducing GHG emissions by 37 kilotonnes of CO2 ; Safely disposed of 4,625,000 m 3 of processed water through deep injection and 961,000 tonnes of solids into our engineered industrial landfills;

of processed water through deep injection and 961,000 tonnes of solids into our engineered industrial landfills; Recovered 96,000 m 3 of crude oil through our processing activities;

of crude oil through our processing activities; Excavated over 163,000 tonnes of contaminated soil and reclaimed over 150 hectares of land for our customers;

Recycled over 71,000 tonnes of scrap metal through our environmental work in Fort McMurray .

Rene Amirault added, "We believe that our sustainability strategies will further increase the efficiency and safety of delivering energy to the world, while minimizing the associated environmental impact. Canada is a leader in ESG standards, and we are proud to play a role in delivering Canadian energy to the world, so people and communities thrive."

