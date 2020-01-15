SECURE Energy Announces February 2020 Dividend and Timing of 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("Secure") (TSX – SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the month of February 2020 of $0.0225 per common share payable on or about February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.

Secure also announced today that it expects to release its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results after market close on Monday, February 24, 2020. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to Secure's website and SEDAR following the release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States, in any province or territory of Canada or in any other jurisdiction. The securities to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

ABOUT SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.

Secure is a TSX publicly traded integrated energy business with midstream infrastructure, environmental and technical solutions divisions providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.").

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chairman, President and CEO; Chad Magus, Executive Vice President and CFO; Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Website: www.secure-energy.com, TSX Symbol: SES

