SECURE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation"), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2024 second quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR+ following the release.

SECURE will host a conference call Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. MST to discuss the second quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 416-764-8650 or toll free 1-888-664-6383. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure-energy.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure-energy.com and, until midnight MST on Tuesday, July 6, 2024, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 and using the pass code 371262.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Allen Gransch, President & Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE-energy.com