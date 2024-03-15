SECURE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation"), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2024 first quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR+ following the release.

SECURE will host a conference call Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. MST to discuss the first quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 416-764-8650 or toll free 1-888-664-6383. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure-energy.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure-energy.com and, until midnight MST on Thursday, May 2, 2024, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 and using the pass code 204398.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, President; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE-energy.com, TSX Symbol: SES