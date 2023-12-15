SECURE Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation"), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about January 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 1, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

