CALGARY, AB, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE is thrilled to announce that the 2024 Stampede Charity Party raised an unprecedented $1 million in donations in support of Providence and Ronald McDonald Charities of Alberta (RMHC Alberta). This monumental achievement marks a significant milestone in SECURE's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community. Since 2015, the charity party has raised millions for various charitable organizations.

Secure 2024 Stampede Charity Party Raises Record-Breaking $1 Million (CNW Group/SECURE Energy Services Inc.)

The annual event, held during the world-renowned Calgary Stampede, drew a remarkable turnout from across the province and beyond. More than 800 attendees enjoyed live entertainment from Glass Tiger, a Grammy-nominated and multi-award-winning Canadian band and had the opportunity to learn more about the impactful work of Providence and Ronald McDonald Charities of Alberta.

"We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by our community and partners," said Allen Gransch, SECURE President & CEO. "Raising $1 million is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved, from our team members to our sponsors and guests. This will have a profound impact on the lives of many families in Alberta."

The funds raised have been distributed between Ronald McDonald Charities of Alberta and Providence, two organizations dedicated to supporting children and families in need. Ronald McDonald Charities offer a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving medical treatment, while Providence provides early intervention and educational programs for children with special needs.

"The donation from SECURE is significant in its size and impact to the services delivered by RMHC Alberta. The demand for a family suite at the Ronald McDonald House has never been higher, and this donation supports a transformative expansion of the House," said Jason Evanson, CEO of RMHC Alberta. "This donation represents an incredible commitment to the thousands of families who need to travel for pediatric care, letting them know that they are not alone."

Donations to RMHC Alberta through the SECURE 2024 Stampede Charity Party support The Big Build project, RMHC Alberta's facility expansion, increasing their capacity from 27 to 91 suites by early 2025.

"This year was also significant because we raised money in memory of Mitch Malloy, a beloved friend of the Calgary community, who passed away earlier this year," said Rene Amirault, Vice Chair, SECURE Board of Directors. "With some of the funds donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an outdoor area with a gazebo, tables and benches will be built for visitors to enjoy."

Donations to Providence have been directed towards building a new school, enhancing their ability to serve more children and creating inclusive learning environments.

"Providence and the families we serve are so grateful to SECURE and partners for their generosity and unwavering support. SECURE and the Amirault family have been dedicated supporters of Providence for many years, and that relationship is incredibly important to our organization," said Chris Dorland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Providence.

"SECURE is a model corporate citizen in our great city and their generosity makes an immeasurable impact on so many Calgary families. On behalf of the entire Providence community, I would like to express a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported our cause."

SECURE extends sincere thanks to the generous sponsors who played a pivotal role in making this event a success:

Platinum Sponsors : ARC Resources Ltd., Headwater Exploration Inc., McCarthy Tetrault, Perpetual Energy Inc., MATCO, Tourmaline and Rubellite Energy Inc.

: ARC Resources Ltd., Headwater Exploration Inc., McCarthy Tetrault, Perpetual Energy Inc., MATCO, Tourmaline and Rubellite Energy Inc. Gold Sponsors : Bank of Montreal (BMO), Blackrock Projects, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

: Bank of (BMO), Blackrock Projects, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Silver Sponsors : AGAT Laboratories, Ascent Ltd., Athabasca Oil Corporation, ATB Capital Markets, CSM Pump Packaging Inc., Hitachi Solutions, KPMG, NuVista Energy Ltd., Obsidian Energy Ltd., Pembina Pipelines, Polar Creek Capital, PTW Energy Services, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Veren Inc. and Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

: AGAT Laboratories, Ascent Ltd., Athabasca Oil Corporation, ATB Capital Markets, CSM Pump Packaging Inc., Hitachi Solutions, KPMG, NuVista Energy Ltd., Obsidian Energy Ltd., Pembina Pipelines, Polar Creek Capital, PTW Energy Services, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., Veren Inc. and & Spirits. Partner Sponsors: Advantus 360, Baytex Energy Corp., Bennett Jones , Cardinal Energy Ltd., Clutch Solutions, Inked Energy Services, Journey Engineering, Peters & Co., Purves Redmond Limited, Raymond James , RBC Capital Markets and Stifel FirstEnergy.

Advantus 360, Baytex Energy Corp., , Cardinal Energy Ltd., Clutch Solutions, Inked Energy Services, Journey Engineering, Peters & Co., Purves Redmond Limited, , RBC Capital Markets and Stifel FirstEnergy. Friends of Mitch Molloy

About SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta

RMHC Alberta helps keep families together when they need it most. Our Houses in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat provide a home-away-from-home to over 1,200 families each year who must travel for their child's vital medical treatment. By enabling families to stay together, in close proximity to a hospital, Ronald McDonald House vastly improves the quality and experience of the care of the child and the wellbeing of the family, while reducing the family's stress, sense of isolation, and financial burden. For more information about the mission, visit rmhcalberta.org. Currently RMHC Alberta is undergoing a transformative expansion to triple capacity to meet the demand for services. To learn more about the expansion visit rmhcalbertabuild.org.

About Providence

Providence has been serving Calgarian families for over 80 years, leading early learning and education. We offer specialized programs and services where each child is given the opportunity to reach for and achieve their full potential. Our mission is to work together with the child, family and community to support the well-being and development of all children. We offer useful tools, resources, and therapy to help children develop and build skills. Providence has six schools located across Calgary, where we offer educational and therapeutic programs for children ages 19 months to six years.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For more information, please contact: Allison Kalmakoff, Manager, Marketing and Communications, SECURE, 403-512-7043