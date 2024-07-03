Securden Recognized as a Market Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management

Securden emerges as a leader and an outperformer due to its exemplary execution of emerging features, rapid market progress, and its ability to deliver overall maximum value to customers.





WILMINGTON, Del., July 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Securden, Inc ., a leading provider of privileged access and identity security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader and outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management.

GigaOm rigorously assesses leading vendors in various solution segments based on a set of functional and non-functional criteria and produces Radar reports. These reports aim to assist decision-makers in enterprises by providing valuable insights to evaluate solutions and make well-informed investment decisions.

"Password Management presents a very challenging landscape for IT teams targeted with managing IT security, and it comes with a high operations overhead, that can be costly, complex, and can easily lead to mistakes," explains Paul Stringfellow, the author of the GigaOm Radar report on Enterprise Password Management. "The enterprise password management segment has many mature vendors with long-established products. Improving password security posture should be a priority for organizations of any size. Finding the right password management solution will deliver significant improvement," the analyst emphasizes.

The GigaOm Radar report 2024 on Enterprise Password Management examined 13 top enterprise password management solutions. "Securden Password Vault for Enterprises / Unified PAM is positioned in the innovation/platform play quadrant. It offers a strong solution, and its approach in this space is to take its customers on a journey to broader PAM, with password management simply one focus area. It scored well across all of the decision criteria we evaluated, placing it as a leader, and its execution of the emerging features and rate of progress in the market classify it as an Outperformer," states the report.

Securden has earned top ratings in many key evaluation criteria, including platform security, security auditing, PAM capabilities, ease of management, ease of use, and scalability.

"We are proud to be recognized as a market leader in Enterprise Password Management by GigaOm Radar," said Bala Venkatramani, CEO, Securden, Inc. "Protecting various types of identities used by humans and machines is the top priority for IT teams. Our platform now offers one of the most comprehensive privileged identity security solutions and is witnessing rapid adoption by SMBs and Enterprises globally. With innovation at the core, we are committed to offering simplicity and affordability in cybersecurity. This recognition as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar affirms our strong market presence and our approach to providing powerful capabilities to strengthen our customers' security posture."

Securden offers robust protection measures for the vault with a range of controls, including hardening of access to vaults, resilient deployment, and strong data protection approaches.

With a wide range of assessments, reports, alerts, and notifications, Securden provides insight into current password usage, indicates where password practices are poor, highlights password reuse, and flags failure to follow password standards, breach warnings identifying passwords that have been compromised, and more. These measures significantly help reduce password-related risks.

The report highlights the following areas as strengths of Securden:

Ease of management: Offers a broad range of out-of-the-box integrations including AD, any LDAP-compliant directory service, any SAML-based SSO solution (Okta, GSuite, ADFS, OneLogin, Ping, Azure AD SSO), MFA tools, ticketing systems, and SIEM systems. This allows the solution to be well integrated into the existing technology stack, making it easier to ensure password management is part of the overall security operations process.





Offers a broad range of out-of-the-box integrations including AD, any LDAP-compliant directory service, any SAML-based SSO solution (Okta, GSuite, ADFS, OneLogin, Ping, Azure AD SSO), MFA tools, ticketing systems, and SIEM systems. This allows the solution to be well integrated into the existing technology stack, making it easier to ensure password management is part of the overall security operations process. Password policy management: Securden offers a strong set of capabilities. The ability to scan for local account and machine passwords is useful, and when coupled with Securden's ability to reset machine passwords at scale, it can be a very powerful tool. It can identify accounts that are non-compliant with password policies and recommends remedial measures through actionable reports and dashboard listings. Policies can be enforced upon identification of non-adherence or non-compliance. Its dark web monitoring capability also adds a significant benefit.





Securden offers a strong set of capabilities. The ability to scan for local account and machine passwords is useful, and when coupled with Securden's ability to reset machine passwords at scale, it can be a very powerful tool. It can identify accounts that are non-compliant with password policies and recommends remedial measures through actionable reports and dashboard listings. Policies can be enforced upon identification of non-adherence or non-compliance. Its dark web monitoring capability also adds a significant benefit. Cross-platform support: Securden provides comprehensive coverage of a wide range of endpoints including browsers, mobile devices, and desktop apps. Secrets management allows for credentials to be called via APIs by developers rather than leaving them in code. Its remote session manager allows operators to connect to machines directly from the vault (via a native tool or RDP) without needing to share or view passwords, providing a secure remote operations platform.

Key observations about Securden in the report include:

Securden provides a useful function in that accounts can also include remote machine access, allowing operations teams to connect to machines directly from the platform without knowing or sharing passwords.

Functional secrets management capability that can hold SSH keys and certificates that can be called via APIs.

Password sharing is available across groups, and it also has an innovative secure share option with third parties.

Securden offers good reporting with comprehensive risk reports, a dark web breach module to look for internet-leaked credentials, and business and personal vaults for users.

Prebuilt integrations with Azure AD, Entra ID, and LDAP databases, SSO, MFA tools, ticketing systems, and SIEM systems.

Securden services customers across all sectors, from SMB to enterprise and MSPs. In fact, Securden offers a Unified PAM for MSPs product specifically for service providers. Securden also offers a Unified PAM tailored specifically for government agencies.

Streak of Recognition

EMA Research, a top industry analyst firm, recently published an impact brief recognizing the Securden Unified PAM MSP platform as a groundbreaking development in privileged access management for MSPs. The brief stated that Securden's solution represents a significant milestone in the cybersecurity landscape for MSPs. "By eliminating the need for disparate PAM solutions and providing comprehensive functionality within a single package, Securden empowers MSPs to deliver robust, scalable, and secure PAM services to their clients with unparalleled efficiency and confidence," states the impact brief.

About Securden

Securden is a leading provider of privileged access governance and identity security solutions that uniquely combine the zero-trust architecture's critical security principles, least privilege enforcement, and continuous risk assessment to prevent cyberattacks, malware propagation, and insider exploitation. With a refreshingly new approach, Securden offers complete control over privileged access, visibility without barriers, and superior access governance across cloud, physical, and virtual environments. Securden products (Password Vault for Enterprises, Unified PAM, Endpoint Privilege Manager, and Unified PAM MSP) have been designed for security and scalability and are trusted by organizations of all types and sizes, including large banking and financial institutions, government agencies, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, IT service providers, MSPs, and manufacturing companies across the globe.

To learn more, visit https://www.securden.com/ , https://www.securden.com/password-manager/index.html and https://www.securden.com/privileged-account-manager/index.html

