Sectra Wins Medical Imaging Contract at Grady Health System in Atlanta

SHELTON, Connecticut, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its award-winning PACS throughout Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) and affiliated outpatient clinics within the health system.

Grady Memorial Hospital is the largest hospital in the state of Georgia and the fifth-largest public hospital in the United States. It operates one of the five busiest trauma centers in the US.

In addition to Sectra PACS for diagnostic radiology, the multi-year contract signed in September includes Sectra Breast Imaging PACS for mammography workflow, orthopedic 2D and 3D pre-operative planning tools, business analytics and cross platform worklists for sharing images with other health systems.

With more than 25 years of innovation and 1,800 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" for a sixth consecutive year at https://medical.sectra.com/.

