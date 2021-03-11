Sectra Signs Five-year Enterprise Imaging Contract With Emory Healthcare

SHELTON, Conn., March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution at Atlanta-based, Emory Healthcare. The contract, signed in February, includes modules for radiology and all imaging subspecialties, orthopedics, and image archiving. Patient linking will be set up with sister institution, Grady Health System, to ensure physicians at both locations have access to shared patient images and reports.

The enterprise subscription contract, in addition to the aforementioned products, will include advanced visualization, a zero-footprint viewer, business analytics/real-time dashboard, teaching files, and tumor board capabilities.

Emory Healthcare, part of Emory University, is the most comprehensive academic health care system in Georgia. It is made up of 11 hospitals, Emory Clinic, and more than 250 provider locations. The Emory Healthcare Network, established in 2011, is the largest clinically integrated network in Georgia, with more than 2,800 physicians concentrating in 70 different subspecialties.

"I am very happy to add Emory Healthcare to our portfolio of prestigious customers. This contract is an example of the flexibility of Sectra's new licensing model, which is based upon utilization and allows for unlimited growth within the health system. This includes the ability to expand outside of radiology," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com/.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628684/Sectra_Logo.jpg.

Contact:

Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 720 351 0949

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 705 23 5227

SOURCE Sectra, Inc