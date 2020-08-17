Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contract With Academic Health System

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution throughout Michigan Medicine. This unified imaging strategy will support work-sharing, subspecialty interpretation of studies acquired at any location within the system, and remote reading.

The contract, signed in July, comprises modules for radiology and orthopaedics as well as a VNA with the ability to store all departmental imaging. The solution, deeply integrated with Epic Radiant, will ensure high system availability and provide a full patient overview to the care team.

Michigan Medicine provides patient-centered, collaborative medical care at a variety of hospitals, health centers and outpatient clinics. It consists of U-M Health System, University of Michigan Medical School and one of the nation's largest biomedical research communities.

"I welcome Michigan Medicine as a Sectra customer. Our experience with academic medical centers and successful track record with large-scale deployments and deep EMR integration makes for a perfect fit between the two organizations. I look forward to a collaborative relationship between our respective teams," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration without system barriers. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020.

Epic and Radiant are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopaedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com.

