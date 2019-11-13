Second AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. site achieves 4R Certified status

OTTAWA, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Fertilizer Canada is pleased to announce that a second AGRIS Co-operative (Stoney Point, ON) site has passed the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification audit. AGRIS Stoney Point joins AGRIS Cottam, FS PARTNERS, Thompsons Kent Bridge, and Setteringtons as part of the growing list of agri-retailers in Ontario to achieve 4R Certified status.

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program is a voluntary program that certifies nutrient service providers across Ontario that apply or make recommendations on fertilizers in accordance with 4R Nutrient Stewardship principles, using the Right Source of nutrients at the Right Rate, at the Right Time and in the Right Place. Program participants must go through an independent, third-party audit of 37 standards to demonstrate they not only understand 4R principles, but also follow them.

"Fertilizer Canada congratulates AGRIS Co-operatives continued commitment to the growing number of service providers in Ontario becoming 4R Certified, providing the highest standard of nutrient management advice to their grower customers," said Garth Whyte, President & CEO of Fertilizer Canada. "The Certification process offers us the opportunity to capture acres managed under 4R Nutrient Stewardship, thus quantifying the industry's commitment to sustainable agriculture solutions."

AGRIS Stoney Point is prepared to provide their grower customers with proven 4R best management practice (BMP) advice to both maximize their customers financial resources and create long-term positive impacts on water bodies associated with agricultural production areas.

"While all of our AGRIS locations continue to work towards certification, AGRIS is proud of the efforts of our Essex County team to lead our organization in becoming 4R Certified," says Jim Campbell, General Manager of AGRIS Co-operative. "We are also pleased with the broader industry support of this initiative, demonstrating Ontario agricultures commitment to nutrient stewardship," added Campbell.

4R Certified retailers are equipped to provide a value-added service to growers, as 4R Nutrient Stewardship is scientifically proven to improve yields and economic return while minimizing environmental impacts such as greenhouse gases and losses to water. For example, research funded by the North American 4R Research Fund has shown that growers in Ontario can reduce phosphorus run off by 60 per cent by applying 4R BMPs.

Farmland managed by 4R Certified retailers is counted towards Fertilizer Canada's goal of verifying acres under 4R Nutrient Stewardship, which quantifies the advancement of sustainable agriculture in Ontario and Canada as a whole. There are currently 29 retail sites in Ontario that have completed a 4R Certification pre-audit and are on track to become fully 4R Certified in the next year.

The 4R Certification Program is funded and guided by a 4R Ontario Steering Committee comprised of a diverse set of stakeholders from industry, government, conservation authorities and grower organizations including Fertilizer Canada, the Ontario Agri Business Association (OABA), Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO), the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA), the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) and the Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario (CFFO) and Conservation Ontario.

This program is administered by Fertilizer Canada. To learn more about 4R Certification or to schedule an audit, visit 4rcertified.ca.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per-cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 1,000 farmer owners in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton Counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. The co-operative is a partner of Great Lakes Grain, a grain merchandising company. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

SOURCE Fertilizer Canada

For further information: Rabya Khanan, Communications Manager, rkhanan@fertilizercanada.ca, (613) 786-3035

Related Links

https://fertilizercanada.ca/

