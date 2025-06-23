Secomea Launches Synergy Partner Program to Unite the OT Cybersecurity Ecosystem

New global initiative sets the foundation for a collaborative, standards-aligned approach to industrial cybersecurity.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Secomea, a leader in secure remote access for Operational Technology (OT), today announced the launch of the Secomea Synergy Program — a global partner program aimed at building the world's most trusted OT security ecosystem. Designed for distributors, VARs, consultants, and technology partners, the Synergy Program empowers participants to deliver industrial-grade cybersecurity solutions that scale across factories, fleets, and facilities.

"We believe securing the OT environment requires ecosystem thinking," said Kim Cramer Sonn, VP of Global Partners & Alliances at Secomea. "That's what the Synergy Program is about — building a community where trust, visibility, and compliance are shared goals. No single company can solve this alone."

With a footprint spanning 100,000+ users, 8,000 customers, and deployments in over 100 countries, Secomea has become the remote access solution of record for thousands of manufacturers and machine builders. The Synergy Program brings new structure to that network, offering partners everything from joint marketing and lead-sharing to training, technical support, and margin protection.

Built for Collaboration in a Fragmented Landscape

Today's industrial organizations face increasing cyber threats, tightening compliance frameworks like IEC 62443, NIST, NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act, and an expanding web of vendors and service providers. That complexity demands more than product — it requires coordination.

The Synergy Program formalizes this coordination, offering partners four entry points:

Distribution Partners – Deliver secure remote access solutions pre-configured for OEMs and machine builders

Value-Added Resellers (VARs) – Standardize and scale security across factories, vendor fleets, critical infrastructure and other production environments

Consulting Partners – Lead compliance programs and large-scale OT security projects

Technology & Alliance Partners – Integrate complementary capabilities to solve vertical-specific challenges

What Partners Gain

Participants in the Synergy Program gain access to:

Exclusive commercial benefits: deal registration, lead sharing, protected margins

Co-marketing and enablement: training, certifications, content kits, joint campaigns

Product leadership: integrations built for OT (not retrofitted IT tools), including legacy support, Zero Trust architecture, and native compliance alignment

A growing customer base of 8,000+ companies across manufacturing, energy, logistics, pharma, and more

Industry leading technical community: collaborate with top talent from across the industry to share best practices, troubleshoot challenges, and drive innovation in OT security

Quote from the CEO

"Cybersecurity in industrial environments isn't just a product challenge — it's a trust challenge," said Michael Ferdinandsen, CEO of Secomea. "Secomea Synergy reflects our belief that security must be built into relationships, not just software. We're proud to launch this as an effort to help global partners meet the OT moment together."

Want to Partner?

Secomea is actively recruiting qualified partners across Europe, North America, and Asia. Interested companies can learn more and apply here.

About Secomea

Founded in 2008, Secomea is a global leader in secure remote access for OT environments. Purpose-built for industrial use, the Secomea platform helps manufacturers and machine builders manage remote access, defend critical infrastructure, and stay ahead of compliance demands. With deployments across 100+ countries and support for thousands of OT protocols and devices, Secomea helps secure the future of industrial connectivity.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648155/5382122/Secomea_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Secomea A/S

Juliana Geller, [email protected], +45 48 88 06 74