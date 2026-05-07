Seclore Launches ARMOR AI-DLP to Enable Safe Enterprise AI Adoption

New product gives organizations a governed path to using AI with sensitive data, with full data sovereignty, compliance coverage, and integration into the ARMOR data security intelligence platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seclore, the Data Security Intelligence company, today announced the general availability of ARMOR AI-DLP to help enterprises safely adopt AI without losing control of sensitive data. By addressing the operating model legacy data loss prevention was not built for: sensitive data moving at AI speed, through AI workflows, across AI tools around the world, CISOs can meet their board's AI acceleration directives by enabling the sanctioned use of public AI tools, like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, and deploying, AI applications, RAG pipelines and agentic AI systems, without compromising data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, or operational control.

AI-DLP identifies sensitive data at the interaction layer in real time between users and applications on one end and AI agents and models on the other, masking it in a bi-directional manner using context-preserving tokenized values before the data reaches any model. The AI can fully reason over the masked data and return results, while real values remain secured within the enterprise environment. On the way back, when the model returns the response, the data is de-tokenized with the original values reinserted to provide complete, useful outputs.

The product ships in two versions. ARMOR AI-DLP Portal: an enterprise gateway that gives the workforce sanctioned, audited access to public AI tools. Every prompt, every response, every user is logged. ARMOR AI-DLP API: lets engineering teams embed data masking capabilities directly into their own applications to safely access AI models, RAG pipelines, and agent workflows with no disruption to the user experience.

"Enterprises are no longer deciding whether to use AI. That decision has already been made," said Dr. Vishal Gauri, CEO of Seclore. "What has been missing is a way to use it with sensitive data without losing control. Policies do not operate at the speed or scale of AI. Protection has to happen in real time, at the point of use. ARMOR AI-DLP governs every interaction by design, so organizations can move forward with AI without introducing unmanaged risk."

Built for regulated industries and sovereign markets

ARMOR AI-DLP supports on-premises and cloud deployments with full data residency control, ensuring sensitive data never crosses sovereignty boundaries through external API calls. The product maps to HIPAA Safe Harbor and Expert Determination standards, GDPR Article 32, India's DPDP Act 2023, Saudi Arabia's PDPL and SAMA requirements, UAE data protection regulations, CCPA/CPRA, and NCA ECC. Every interaction is logged with user identity, data type, policy applied, and AI destination, producing the audit-ready evidence regulators require.

Part of a broader data intelligence platform

As an extension of Seclore's ARMOR platform, ARMOR AI-DLP connects to the full data lifecycle. Sensitive content discovered by ARMOR DSPM, classified by ARMOR DAC, and protected by ARMOR EDRM is now governed at the moment it interacts with an AI model. For existing Seclore customers, the product activates as a platform extension -- organizations running DSPM, EDRM, or classification can apply their existing policy fabric to AI interactions without redeploying, an upgrade path unavailable through standalone AI security gateways.

Organizations can learn more and schedule a demonstration at seclore.com/armor/aidlp.

About Seclore

Seclore is the Data Security Intelligence company for the era of enterprise AI, helping organizations turn data and AI risk into readiness. As people and AI increasingly read, generate, and act on enterprise data, traditional security models struggle to keep up. Seclore secures the data itself, enabling trust and control wherever people and AI work. Through context-aware intelligence that adapts as data moves across users, applications, clouds, and AI agents, Seclore allows organizations to confidently use, share, and scale AI without slowing collaboration or losing control. Learn more at seclore.com.

Media Contact: Isaac Roybal - [email protected]

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SOURCE Seclore