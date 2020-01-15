Seclore and Altien Partner to Persistently Secure Legal Documents for IBM FileNet

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Seclore, provider of the industry's first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, and Altien, provider of an advanced, legal matter management solution that enables organizations to manage and utilize legal information more effectively, today announced their partnership to bring best-of-breed security and collaboration to corporate legal departments. Driven by growing data privacy and security requirements that require organizations to protect and track information within and beyond corporate legal departments, even after it is downloaded, the two companies have fully integrated their category-leading solution technologies.

By adding Seclore Rights Management to Altien Legal Matter Manager (built upon the IBM FileNet Platform), corporate legal department employees can automatically apply granular usage controls to all types of legal documentation as they are shared. These usage controls, or 'rights,' follow the files even when they are downloaded and being worked upon, controlling exactly how, where, and when sensitive legal documentation can be utilized by authorized recipients.

"Increased regulation and risk management of matter processes are driving the need to effectively and securely deal with increasing volumes of information across people, devices, locations, and geographies," said Allen Morgan, Founder & CTO, at Altien. "After considering several data-centric security offerings we chose Seclore due to its browser-based technology, broad file and device support, and unmatched ease of integration."

"Data security and privacy continue to be a top concern for any organization, and we are excited to partner with Altien to deliver persistent, data-centric security and tracking for their current and future Legal Matter Manager customers worldwide," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore. "With the seamless integration of Seclore Rights Management with Altien, businesses can rest assured that corporate legal information downloaded and shared via Altien can be controlled and tracked wherever and however it travels."

