SEBASTIAN QUINN-WATSON ANNOUNCES HOLDINGS IN SECURE BLOCKCHAIN DEVELOPMENT CORP.

SUNSHINE BEACH, Australia, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 10, 2026, Sebastian Quinn-Watson (the "Acquiror") purchased 4,485,516 units (the "Units") of the Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company") pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consisted of one common share (the "Common Shares") and one-half of one warrant at a price of $0.1125 per Unit. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.15 per whole warrant (the "Warrants") for a period of 48 months after closing of the Private Placement. In addition, the Acquiror sold shares in the capital of Agentic Solutions Limited to the Company in exchange for 2,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per Common Shares (the "Share Purchase"). The Company's head office is located at Suite 515, 701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1C6.

The Units acquired in the Private Placement were acquired at a price of $0.1125 per Unit and the total consideration paid for the 4,485,516 Units was $504,620.55. The Common Shares acquired in the Share Purchase were acquired at a deemed price of $0.09 per Common Share.

Immediately prior to closing of the Private Placement, the Share Purchase and a concurrent debt settlement by the Company (the "Closing"), the Acquiror did not, directly or indirectly, own or control any Common Shares or Warrants of the Company. After the Closing, the Acquiror owns 6,485,516 Common Shares and 2,242,758 Warrants. If the 2,242,758 Warrants are exercised, the Acquiror will own 8,728,274 Common Shares, representing 25.1% of the Common Shares outstanding on a partially-diluted basis. There is a limitation on the Acquiror's ability to exercise Warrants if the exercise would result in the Acquiror holding in excess of 19.99% of the Common Shares outstanding on a partially-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by the Acquiror are being held for investment purposes. The Acquiror may in the future take such actions in respect of its security holdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional securities through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or the Acquiror may continue to hold its current position.

A copy of the early warning report relating of the Acquiror will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting:

Sebastian Quinn-Watson

010 9106 6467

B-#102, Hillside Apt

Hannam-dong 726-111

Yongsan-Gu Korea - South

SOURCE Sebastian Quinn-Watson