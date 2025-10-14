Season's Top Holiday Toys Unveiled at Let's Play Holiday Showcase

300+ media, influencers and kids gather to play with this season's hottest toys

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Let's Play Holiday Showcase, Canada's premier media and social content creator event, takes place today. The event will feature top toys for the upcoming holiday season and will welcome more than 300 of the country's top media and influencers, along with many of the world's top toy manufacturers.

The event, produced by Swerve Strategic (an award-winning full-service marketing communications agency), provides Canada's top media and social content creators an exclusive opportunity to engage with the Holiday Season's Top Toys through meaningful and interactive play.

Let's Play happily welcomes the children of registered media and influencers today, October 14th, between 3-7 PM at Wychwood Barns in Toronto.

Any media or social influencers currently not registered and interested in attending the Let's Play event today, are encouraged to email [email protected].

"We are thrilled to kick off the holiday season with our annual showcase again this year," says Andrew Wagar, President and CEO, Swerve Strategic . "Let's Play" provides media and influencers with endless inspiration for their upcoming gift guides and helps generate buzz for the brands involved in the event during their most important season. It also provides the toy companies an opportunity to present their products in person to the most influential media in the country, all in one place at one time."

The top toys coming out of the 2025 Let's Play Holiday Showcase are listed below in alphabetical order and Canadian prices:

BRIO Large Countryside & Cargo Set - Ages 3+ | Costco

Disney ily 18" Dolls - Ages 6+ | $49.97 | Available at major retailers

Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush - Ages 3+ | $99.99 | Walmart, Canadian Tire

Dohkins Ice Cream Castle - Ages 3+ | $59.97 | Walmart

Leapfrog® Leapmove™ - Ages 4-7 | $79.99 | Amazon, Walmart, Toys R Us, Indigo, Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Matermind Toys, London Drugs

Mattel Barbie® Dreamhouse™ Playset - Ages 3+ | $249.99 | Walmart, Loblaws, Toys R Us, Amazon, Canadian Tire

Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Re-Ignition - Ages 4+ | $18.99 - $69.99 | Available at Mastermind Toys, EB Games, Amazon, Walmart

Nano-mals - Ages 5+ | $29.99 | Available at all major retailers

Playmobil NHL Arena - Ages 5-10 | $99.99 | Available at all major retailers

Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show Playlet - Ages 5+ | $49.99 | Available at all major retailers

Toniebox 2 - Ages 1+ | $169.99 | Indigo, Walmart, Superstore, TRU, Costco

This year, Swerve has once again partnered with the Canadian Toy Association 's charitable program, Toys for the North . Toys featured at the Let's Play Holiday Showcase will be boxed up and flown to surprise children in Canada's most remote and impoverished northern communities. Toys for the North is a partnership between the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals, and the RCMP with support from the RCAF.

Link to additional information & images available HERE .

ABOUT SWERVE STRATEGIC

Swerve Strategic Marketing is a leading integrated communications agency with 15 years of experience delivering full-funnel marketing solutions that drive brand success. With deep expertise in PR, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, digital marketing and events , Swerve Strategic helps brands navigate the evolving media landscape and connect with audiences at every stage of the customer journey. To learn more visit www.swervestrategic.com .

