Seaport Group Acquires Classic Freight Systems, Expanding North American Freight Network

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seaport Group today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Classic Freight Systems (2011) Ltd., a multi-modal provider of freight and logistics services based out of Dartmouth, NS, effective August 1, 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Seaport's network, adding capacity and extending the reach it offers to customers on both sides of the transaction. Classic will continue to operate under its existing name and brand, led by its current management team.

Classic Freight

"Classic Freight Systems has built an outstanding reputation over its history, and we're proud to welcome their team to Seaport," said Alex Walker, CEO of Seaport Group. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to growth and to providing customers with the network, capacity and service they depend on."

"Joining Seaport Group gives us the opportunity to build on everything we've established, backed by the strength and resources of a larger organization, while continuing to deliver the same service our customers and partners count on," said Todd Seward, General Manager of Classic Freight Systems.

There will be no immediate changes to Classic's operations, employees, or customer and vendor relationships as a result of the transaction.

About Seaport Group

Seaport Group, operating through Seaport Intermodal, Harlyn Transport, and Seaport Logistics, is a leading provider of container drayage, storage, and over-the-road transportation services in Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. With a fleet of over 225 trucks and 400 trailers and container terminals in the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal, Seaport Group connects major ports, rail ramps, and distribution facilities throughout Eastern Canada and the US with importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and shipping lines. Drawing on more than 25 years of experience in port and rail drayage, cross-border trucking, and supply chain solutions, Seaport Group is committed to operational excellence and proven service reliability.

About Classic Freight Systems

Founded and headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Classic Freight Systems, for nearly three decades, is one of Atlantic Canada's leading integrated transportation providers, serving more than 360 customers across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the continental United States. The company provides a one-stop solution spanning flatbed TL and LTL trucking, dry van transportation, regional container drayage, freight brokerage, warehousing and cross-dock services, and rail project logistics. With a modern fleet of more than 130 trailers, a team of over 70 professional drivers and owner-operators, and a network of terminals and yards across the Maritimes, Classic Freight specializes in the movement of steel, lumber, construction materials, and project cargo. The company holds a Level 1 carrier best in class safety rating reflecting a longstanding commitment to safety, compliance, and driver development.

SOURCE Seaport Group

Media Contact: Adam Long, VP HR, Seaport Group, [email protected] / (519) 242-5483