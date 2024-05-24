MONTRÉAL, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") is proud to announce the nomination of CEO Sean Pierce to the Board of Directors of Green Marine International, an organization created to oversee the leading environmental certification programs in North America and Europe. This appointment reaffirms LOGISTEC's commitment to actively contribute to the development of Green Marine's strategic direction and support the improvement of environmental performance beyond regulations.

"I am delighted to join Green Marine's Board of Directors," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC.

"I strongly believe in Green Marine's mission to identify key environmental issues in the marine industry and to find solutions that drive operational excellence. This important program is shaping the future for a sustainable supply chain across North America with plans to further expand around the globe."

"We are very pleased to welcome Sean Pierce to the Board of Directors," said David Bolduc, President of Green Marine International. "Sean's extensive international experience in the marine and logistics sector and his vision for a sustainable future will be instrumental in promoting and building a strong collaboration with marine stakeholders around the globe."

Green Marine is the most comprehensive environmental certification program in the marine industry, providing a dynamic, scalable framework designed to help evaluate and enhance performance. Through 14 performance indicators, it addresses key sustainability issues such as GHG and air emissions reduction, biodiversity protection, water and soil quality, and community impacts and relations.

With its 27 Green Marine-certified terminals across North America and the highest number of certified terminals, LOGISTEC is leading the way toward implementing eco-friendly practices and supporting conservation efforts to ensure the long-term health and stability of our waterways and the interconnected global supply chain network.

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Corporation operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal, and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products.

Founded in 2007, the Green Marine environmental certification program is the result of a voluntary effort by the shipping industry in North America to go beyond regulations. More than 185 ship owners, ports, terminals, and shipyards throughout Canada and the United States are currently participating in the program. Launched in 2020, Green Marine Europe currently has 26 ship owners, representing a large and diverse maritime fleet of more than 500 vessels, and three major shipyards in the program. Incorporated in May 2024, Green Marine is the governance structure overseeing both environmental certification programs.

