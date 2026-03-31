Seafood Farmers Call on Governments to Unlock Growth Opportunity for Canada

Grow Canada approach to aquaculture will drive jobs, investment and food production

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's seafood farmers are calling on federal, provincial and territorial governments to unlock the full growth potential of aquaculture as part of Canada's Next Policy Framework (NPF) for agriculture.

Globally, aquaculture is the fastest-growing food production sector, with demand for high-quality protein continuing to rise. Competing nations are partnering strategically to expand production, attract capital and strengthen their positions in global seafood markets.

In a joint letter to Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries ahead of the upcoming Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers' meeting in Halifax, the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) and seven provincial aquaculture associations are urging governments to adopt a "Grow Canada" approach, one that positions aquaculture as a key driver of economic growth, food production and global competitiveness.

"Canada has everything it needs to be a global leader in aquaculture: resources, expertise and demand," said Timothy Kennedy, President & CEO of CAIA. "What we need now is a policy framework that enables growth. This is about growing Canada's economy, growing our food system, and growing opportunity in coastal and rural communities."

A Major Economic Opportunity Within Reach

Canada's aquaculture sector already contributes $2 billion in GDP and supports more than 17,000 jobs , yet it operates at a fraction of its potential and using just a small share of the country's available water and coastal resources. The pathway forward for Canada to grow its seafood volume is through expanding aquaculture production.

"While other countries are actively growing their sectors, Canada has remained largely flat for the past two decades while other nations are seizing this opportunity," Kennedy said. "With the right policy support, we can get back to being a global leader."

Policy Changes to Enable Growth

To unlock this opportunity, the sector is calling for three practical, targeted policy changes:

Full eligibility for all Federal Strategic Initiatives , including AgriInnovate

, including AgriInnovate Removal of aquaculture from the list of ineligible activities under the Multilateral Framework Agreement

under the Multilateral Framework Agreement Development of a tailored Business Risk Management program for shellfish and freshwater aquaculture

These measures would align all food-producing agricultural sectors and provide the tools needed to invest, innovate and scale.

Growing Canada's Food System Sustainably

Aquaculture offers a unique opportunity to grow Canada's food production sustainably. As one of the most efficient forms of animal protein, seafood farming has the lowest farmed animal environmental footprint while contributing to domestic food supply and export growth.

The sector also supports broader Canadian agriculture, with significant demand for feed inputs such as grains and oilseeds which strengthen connections across the agri-food value chain.

"Aquaculture is agriculture," Kennedy added. "Recognizing that in policy is a simple step that can unlock significant economic and food system benefits for Canada."

A Unified National Effort

The letter reflects a coordinated effort from aquaculture organizations across Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia -- demonstrating a unified, national commitment to growth.

Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance is the national association that speaks for Canada's seafood farmers, representing their interests in Ottawa and internationally to regulators, policy makers and political leaders. CAIA members generate over $6 billion in economic activity, $2 billion in GDP, and employ over 17,000 Canadians delivering a healthy, growing and sustainable seafood farming sector in Canada. www.aquaculture.ca

SOURCE Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance

Media Contact: Sheri Beaulieu, Marketing and Communications Manager, [email protected]