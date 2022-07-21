Sea Tech Week® 2022: Water's on the Agenda

A trade fair, with exhibitors from across the world including a notable number from Europe , from public research teams to startups and large industrial groups

Most importantly: 30+ plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's central theme of green innovations – over 100 hours about the state of R&D and the future of maritime transport

Highlights : sustainable ports, energies & transports.

Towards The Definition Of Port Ecology And Ecological Port: questioning both the technical system, able to respond to environmental issues, and the capacity of the socio-system to initiate adaptation dynamics. Ports have a role to play in the shipping green revolution, and their metabolism needs an interdisciplinary approach.

This session is convened by Institut France-Québec Maritime (France-Canada)

Sustainable Polymer Materials For Marine Applications: reducing the environmental impact of floating vessels and their equipment with recyclable thermoplastic composites, compostable biosourced polymers and fibers – or even completely biodegradable materials (with more limited options).

Greener Maritime Transports: trends, innovative solutions and opportunities through bilateral French/Norwegian cooperation: decarbonation of the Norwegian Maritime industry, and greener propulsion solutions (hydrogen, ammonia, hybrid, sail, retrofit, etc - for ferries and cargos).

Opportunities Offered By Hydrogene In The Maritime World: maritime and port territorial loops for renewable hydrogen (with focus on the Hylias & Transrade projects), H2 production with MRE energy on port infrastructures for local needs and building Hydrogen-powered ships

New Fuels: Behavior In Aquatic Environments And Responses To Accidental Spills: behavior and risks of maritime transportation for new fuels (ammonia; Low Sulphur Fuel Oils (LSFO, VLSFO & ULSFO), hydrotated vegetable oil, liquefied natural gas; etc), whether used for ship propulsion or distribution plant supply.

