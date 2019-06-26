SDX ENERGY PLC ("SDX" or the "Company") - Oil discovery at Rabul-7 Well, West Gharib Concession, Egypt

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy plc (AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that an oil discovery has been made at its Rabul-7 development well in the West Gharib Concession in Egypt (SDX 50% Working Interest & Joint Operator).

The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,323 feet and encountered approximately 134 feet of net heavy oil pay across the Yusr and Bakr formations, with an average porosity of 18%. The well was completed as a producer, connected to the central processing facilities at Meseda and brought on-line at an average stabilised rate over five days of approximately 415 bbl/d (gross).

Mark Reid, CFO and Interim CEO of SDX, commented:

"We are pleased to have made an oil discovery at our Rabul-7 well, in the West Gharib Concession and to achieve further drilling success in this area of the Concession. The well was brought online in a timely and cost efficient manner and will provide further support to our FY 2019 production guidance for this asset of gross 4,000-4,200 bbl/d. Another development well is planned for the Concession in H2'19. The final location of this well is dependent on government approvals and we will update the market on this in due course."

Competent Persons Statement

In accordance with the guidelines of the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange the technical information contained in the announcement has been reviewed and approved by Rob Cook, VP Subsurface of SDX. Dr Cook, has over 25 years of oil and gas industry experience, is the qualified person as defined in the London Stock Exchange's Guidance Note for Mining and Oil and Gas companies. Dr Cook holds a BSc in Geochemistry and a PhD in Sedimentology from the University of Reading, UK. He is a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London (Geol Soc) and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11983) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG).

Forward‐Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward‐looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or are not statements of historical fact should be viewed as forward-looking information. In particular, statements regarding the West Gharib Concession FY 2019 production guidance, the timing of the second development well and obtaining government approvals should be regarded as forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this document is based on certain assumptions and although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurances that they may prove to be correct. This includes, but is not limited to, assumptions related to, among other things, commodity prices and interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost‐savings; future production rates; receipt of necessary permits; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to political, social and other risks inherent in daily operations for the Company, risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates, such as: operational risks; delays or changes in plans with respect to growth projects or capital expenditures; costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; permitting risks; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and are advised to reference SDX's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2019, which can be found on SDX Energy Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, for a description of additional risks and uncertainties associated with SDX's business, including its exploration activities.

The forward‐looking information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward‐looking information, except as required by applicable law. The forward‐looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Oil and Gas Advisory

Certain disclosure in this news release constitute "anticipated results" for the purposes of National Instrument 51-101 – Standards for Oil and Gas Activities of the Canadian Securities Administrators because the disclosure in question may, in the opinion of a reasonable person, indicate the potential value or quantities of resources in respect of the Company's resources or a portion of its resources. Without limitation, the anticipated results disclosed in this news release include estimates of volume, production rates, porosity and pay thickness attributable to the resources of the Company. Such estimates have been prepared by management of the Company and have not been prepared or reviewed by an independent qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Anticipated results are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those described above and various geological, technical, operational, engineering, commercial and technical risks. In addition, the geotechnical analysis and engineering to be conducted in respect of such resources is not complete. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the anticipated results disclosed herein to be inaccurate. Actual results may vary, perhaps materially.

