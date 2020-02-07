SDX ENERGY PLC ("SDX" or the "Company") - Directorate Change - Appointment of Catherine Stalker as independent non-executive Director

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - SDX Energy Plc (AIM: SDX), the MENA-focused oil and gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Stalker as independent non-executive Director effective 6 February 2020.

Ms. Stalker is an experienced non-executive director and consultant to the boards of FTSE companies, public sector bodies, regulators, pension funds and not-for-profits. She started her career at the Bank of England in 1991. From 1995-2007, she worked at PwC in Moscow and Berlin, heading the HR consulting practice. She is currently a partner at Independent Audit Limited, a leading board evaluation firm with offices in London, Brussels and Dublin. She sits on the boards of two subsidiaries of DTEK, a Dutch energy company with vertically integrated assets in Ukraine. She is also a non-executive director on the Board of the Ukrainian retail bank, PUMB.

Ms. Stalker holds an MSc from the London School of Economics in International Political Economy and a BA (Honours) from Heriot Watt University in Russian and French.

Michael Doyle Non-Executive Chairman of SDX said:

"Following an extensive process, I am delighted that Catherine has joined the Board as an independent non-executive Director. Her experience on Boards and in the fields of governance and energy will be invaluable to us as we drive the business forward in what is due to be a particularly busy year with the drill bit."

AIM Rule Disclosures

In relation to the appointment to the board, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies save what is disclosed below.

Catherine Elizabeth Ann Stalker, aged 51, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Previous Directorships/Partnerships Independent Audit Ltd None DTEK Energy, BV

V.T.T.L. Limited

Image Hut Ltd

First Ukrainian International Bank ("PUMB")

DTEK Gris, BV



Ms. Stalker owns no ordinary shares in the Company ahead of appointment.

There are no further disclosures required to be made pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets. In the South Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta, the Company is operator and has a 55% working interest. In the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez, the Company has two non-operated oil interests; 50% in North West Gemsa and 50% in Meseda. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. These producing gas assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs and fixed price gas contracts making them particularly resilient in a low oil price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

