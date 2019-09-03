SDX Energy Plc ("SDX" or the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

News provided by

SDX Energy Inc.

Sep 03, 2019, 02:00 ET

Tim Linacre, Non-executive Director purchased 45,000 Common Shares of SDX Energy PLC on 2 September 2019

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Linacre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

GB00BJ5JNL69

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.2p

45,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

19.2p

45,000

e)

Date of the transaction

2 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

SOURCE SDX Energy Inc.

For further information: SDX Energy PLC, Mark Reid, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +44 203 219 5640; Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600; Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker), David Porter, Tel: +44 207 7894 7000; GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker), Jonathan Wright, Tel: +44 207 448 0200; Celicourt (PR), Mark Antelme/Jimmy Lea/Ollie Mills, Tel: +44 20 8434 2643

Related Links

http://www.seadragonenergy.com

Organization Profile

SDX Energy Inc.

You just read:

SDX Energy Plc ("SDX" or the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

News provided by

SDX Energy Inc.

Sep 03, 2019, 02:00 ET