SDX Energy Plc ("SDX" or the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Sep 03, 2019, 02:00 ET
Tim Linacre, Non-executive Director purchased 45,000 Common Shares of SDX Energy PLC on 2 September 2019
LONDON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Timothy Linacre
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
SDX Energy PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01
GB00BJ5JNL69
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
19.2p
|
45,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
19.2p
|
45,000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 September 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
SOURCE SDX Energy Inc.
For further information: SDX Energy PLC, Mark Reid, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +44 203 219 5640; Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600; Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker), David Porter, Tel: +44 207 7894 7000; GMP FirstEnergy (Joint Broker), Jonathan Wright, Tel: +44 207 448 0200; Celicourt (PR), Mark Antelme/Jimmy Lea/Ollie Mills, Tel: +44 20 8434 2643
