SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the MENA focused oil & gas company, announces that on 11 December 2019, Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer of SDX, purchased 94,233 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.210 per share and Tim Linacre, Non-Executive Director of SDX, purchased 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.213 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Reid holds 461,203 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.225% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr. Linacre holds 160,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.078% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Reid 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name SDX Energy PLC b) LEI 213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 GB00BJ5JNL69 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 21.00p 94,233 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 21.00p 94,233 e) Date of the transaction 11 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy Linacre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name SDX Energy PLC b) LEI 213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 GB00BJ5JNL69 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 21.25p 40,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 21.25p 40,000 e) Date of the transaction 11 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

SOURCE SDX Energy Plc

For further information: SDX Energy PLC., Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +44 203 219 5640; Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600; Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker), David Porter, Tel: +44 207 7894 7000; Camarco (PR), Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson, Tel: +44 203 757 4980

Related Links

https://www.sdxenergy.com

