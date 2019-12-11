SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Dec 11, 2019, 06:14 ET
LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the MENA focused oil & gas company, announces that on 11 December 2019, Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer of SDX, purchased 94,233 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.210 per share and Tim Linacre, Non-Executive Director of SDX, purchased 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.213 per share.
Following this transaction, Mr. Reid holds 461,203 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.225% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr. Linacre holds 160,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.078% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mark Reid
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
SDX Energy PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01
GB00BJ5JNL69
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.00p
|
94,233
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.00p
|
94,233
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 December 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Timothy Linacre
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
SDX Energy PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01
GB00BJ5JNL69
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.25p
|
40,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
21.25p
|
40,000
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 December 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
SOURCE SDX Energy Plc
For further information: SDX Energy PLC., Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +44 203 219 5640; Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600; Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker), David Porter, Tel: +44 207 7894 7000; Camarco (PR), Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson, Tel: +44 203 757 4980
