SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dec 11, 2019, 06:14 ET

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the MENA focused oil & gas company, announces that on 11 December 2019, Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer of SDX, purchased 94,233 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.210 per share and Tim Linacre, Non-Executive Director of SDX, purchased 40,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.213 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Reid holds 461,203 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.225% of the Company's issued share capital and Mr. Linacre holds 160,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.078% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Reid

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification Code

 

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

 

GB00BJ5JNL69

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.00p

94,233

d)

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.00p

94,233

e)

Date of the transaction

11 December 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Linacre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification Code

 

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

 

GB00BJ5JNL69

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.25p

40,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

21.25p

40,000

e)

Date of the transaction

11 December 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information: SDX Energy PLC., Mark Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: +44 203 219 5640; Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Callum Stewart/Nicholas Rhodes/Ashton Clanfield, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600; Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker), David Porter, Tel: +44 207 7894 7000; Camarco (PR), Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson, Tel: +44 203 757 4980

