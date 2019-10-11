SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil & gas company, announces that on 10 October 2019, Tim Linacre, Non-executive Director of SDX purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.203 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Linacre holds 120,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.059% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Linacre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

SDX Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification Code

Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01

 

GB00BJ5JNL69

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.3p

25,000

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume - Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.3p

25,000

e)

Date of the transaction

10 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

