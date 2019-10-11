SDX Energy PLC. ("SDX" or the "Company") - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SDX Energy PLC (AIM: SDX), the North Africa focused oil & gas company, announces that on 10 October 2019, Tim Linacre, Non-executive Director of SDX purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 at a price of £0.203 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr. Linacre holds 120,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.059% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timothy Linacre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name SDX Energy PLC b) LEI 213800ALYZJ5JN26DY75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary shares of GBP £0.01 GB00BJ5JNL69 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20.3p 25,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) 20.3p 25,000 e) Date of the transaction 10 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

SOURCE SDX Energy Inc.

