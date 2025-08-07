SDK Announces Strategic Leadership Evolution: Separation of CEO and President Roles

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - SDK is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its continued evolution and growth. For the first time in the company's history, SDK will separate the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President. This strategic move reflects the company's maturity and long-term vision for sustained leadership and operational excellence.

Founder and CEO David Keith will continue to lead SDK as Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic direction, innovation, and long-term growth. Joining him in the newly established role of President is industry veteran Alison Davies, who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational leadership.

"This transition is a natural step in SDK's journey," said David Keith. "As we scale, it's essential to invest in a leadership structure that supports our growth, empowers our teams, and reinforces our commitment to delivering data-driven success for our clients."

While some may view this as a bold shift, SDK sees it as a logical and anticipated progression, one that has always been part of the company's strategic roadmap. The appointment of Alison Davies as President underscores SDK's dedication to strengthening its management team and enhancing operational focus.

"SDK is dedicated to the two things that matter most, customer care and delivery excellence," said Alison Davies, "That commitment combined with our exclusive focus on AI and data-driven solutions, represents a ton of untapped market potential. Now more than ever, clients demand immediate value from partners equipped to move fast with measurable impact. This is the essence of SDK. I couldn't be more excited to bring our team and expertise to clients across the country."

This leadership evolution is not about surprising the market—it's about reinforcing SDK's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success.

SOURCE SDK Tek Services Ltd

For media inquiries, please contact: Marketing Director, [email protected]