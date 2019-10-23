SDI Marketing Announces Appointment of Tom Sorotschynski to Vice President

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - SDI Marketing, a leading experiential strategy, creative and delivery agency, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Tom Sorotschynski as vice president, effectively immediately. Based in Toronto, Sorotschynski will report directly to Senior Vice President Kim Harland, and play a crucial role in driving the agency forward, building on its long-standing passion for connecting humans through innovative experiences.

"Tom has an innate ability to understand the consumer and translate that into ideas that actually work for clients," said Harland. "His passion for emerging technologies and understanding of the ever-evolving digital landscape allows him to create programs that are all encompassing and truly connect consumers to brands. He is also a funny, thoughtful and smart leader who fits perfectly into our unique culture which is focused on helping people reach their full potential."

In this newly created role, Sorotschynski will be responsible for developing and executing both internal and external business strategies that drive overall growth, while further positioning clients for future success by building authenticity and trust in the emerging "glocal" marketplace.

"Clients and agencies are quickly recognizing the need to change the way they do business in order to facilitate the demands that lie ahead. The roadmap laid out by Kim and how SDI plans to enter into this new frontier of marketing and consumer engagement is what brought me to SDI," said Sorotschynski. "I'm excited to get fully immersed back into the world of experiential & sponsorship marketing, and start working with our clients to help map out the future for their brands."

Sorotschynski brings more than 17 years of industry experience in experiential, shopper and digital marketing, as well as sponsorship negotiation to SDI. He has been an integral part of developing and implementing best-in-class marketing campaigns for an unprecedented number of Tier-1 clients and agencies in the United States, Canada, Europe and China, including Diageo, Microsoft, 3M, TELUS, Wrigley, Unilever, Xbox, Cadillac Fairview, Kellogg's and Nestle.

Most recently, he held the position of Vice President, General Manager, responsible for the overall health and profitability of two Toronto-based sgsco agencies - Traffik and 5Crowd – where he also spent time in various other transformative roles, including Global VP Omni Channel Strategy & Client Growth, and Global Director of Marketing & Innovation.

