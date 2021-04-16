Scuderia Ferrari stays fit with Technogym

The Italian company has created a bespoke program for Ferrari that includes the most innovative connected smart fitness equipment, training programs, services specifically designed for the athletic preparation of the best athletes and teams in the world.

Technogym has supplied a comprehensive range of fitness equipment to the in-house training facility at Fiorano, which has been developed to ensure that the Scuderia Ferrari Team train at the highest level through a managed and structured training programme and one corporate training area in Maranello Village, with its most innovative solutions for cardiovascular and strength training.

Beside the racing team, the partnership between the two companies also involves the entire Ferrari community: all Ferrari employees can join Technogym's corporate gym at Maranello Village training center while starting from 2021 Technogym will support also the young drivers of Ferrari Driver Academy, reference point for the drivers of the future, the two brands share the common aim to leave a legacy to the next generations.

The partnership with Ferrari confirms once again Technogym's positioning as the reference brand for the global sports elite and great, virtuous companies that care about the sports activity/wellness of their employees. The support that Technogym offers to Scuderia Ferrari is not only technical as it includes also a wellness and sports consultancy.

