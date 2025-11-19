ScriptRunner to Unveil Agentic Automation for Microsoft Ecosystems at the Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025

Gartner reports a 1,445% surge in MAS inquiries from 1Q24 to 2Q25, while vendors and investors are accelerating their investments in multiagent frameworks and interoperability standards.* ScriptRunner, is expanding its enterprise-grade automation leadership to meet the demand.

ETTLINGEN, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- ScriptRunner, the industry leader for Microsoft Automation, is set to unveil its enterprise-grade Agentic Automation Platform, purpose-built for Microsoft ecosystems, at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025 (IOCS) in Las Vegas, 9-11 December 2025.

This new system integrates seamlessly with Azure, M365, AWS, VMware and other systems, with the aim to accelerate time to value through centralized, policy-driven automation, secured by zero-touch operations and secure delegation.

ScriptRunner is exhibiting at Gartner IOCS 2025, Booth 534

Designed to eliminate silos, reduce operational risk, and restore governance across IT and AI operations, the platform empowers CIOs, IT leaders, and technical teams to achieve measurable KPI gains, faster innovation, and strategic enablement.

With over 10 years of experience and more than 200 enterprise customers worldwide, ScriptRunner is recognized as a trusted vendor in highly regulated industries such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and government.

ScriptRunner CEO & Founder, Frank Kresse, said: "Gartner's spotlight on multiagent AI systems confirms what our customers already know: the future of IT is autonomous, integrated, and governed, and ScriptRunner is leading that future.

This is a pivotal moment not just for us, but for every enterprise navigating the complexity of Microsoft ecosystems. With Agentic Automation at play, ScriptRunner maximizes the value it delivers in real, measurable outcomes by eliminating silos, restoring governance, and accelerating time to value through secure, policy-driven automation."

Attendees at Gartner® IOCS 2025 are invited to visit ScriptRunner at Booth 534 and experience Agentic Automation for Microsoft Ecosystems for the first time in live demos, meet the team, and explore how ScriptRunner can transform their IT operations.

Visitors are also welcome to join ScriptRunner's Theater Session at Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 06:00 PM, ScriptRunner Software: The Platform for Agentic Automation in Microsoft Ecosystems, and hear from Co-Founder, Clemens Feigl, about the impact Microsoft Automation is set to have on both day-to-day IT operations and strategic initiatives of global enterprises.

*Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: Multiagent Systems, 18 October 2025

About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on cloud strategies and infrastructure and operations trends at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences 2025 taking place December 9-11, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Follow news and updates from these conferences on X using #GartnerIO.

About ScriptRunner

ScriptRunner is the #1 Microsoft Automation Platform - empowering enterprises to operationalize agentic automation across Microsoft ecosystems with security, speed, and control.

The ScriptRunner Platform unifies PowerShell and policy-driven automation under one roof, enabling organizations to turn their existing scripts into compliant, auditable automation workflows.

With a centralized, secure, and policy-driven architecture, ScriptRunner helps IT leaders balance autonomy and governance - accelerating time to value while ensuring full visibility and compliance.

Trusted by more than 200 enterprise customers worldwide and built 100% on Microsoft technology, ScriptRunner is the enterprise-grade automation foundation for modern IT operations.

Visit www.scriptrunner.com to learn more.

