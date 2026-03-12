SCRATCH AND ROAR YOUR WAY TO TOKYO! POLLARD BANKNOTE UNVEILS BLOCKBUSTER GODZILLA-INSPIRED TRIP PRIZE

WINNIPEG, MB, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is thrilled to present an unforgettable Godzilla-themed Tokyo grand prize offering that takes instant ticket excitement to colossal new heights. This custom curated experience represents Pollard Banknote's evolution into delivering fully owned experiential prize offerings, simplifying execution for lotteries by consolidating design, fulfillment, and delivery under one partner.

Through its licensing agreement with Toho International, Inc., Pollard Banknote holds exclusive rights to offer lottery partners a full suite of Godzilla-themed products, including printed tickets, pull-tab games, fast play tickets, and digital eInstants, creating powerful omnichannel opportunities.

Godzilla has captivated audiences for over 70 years, generating more than $4.3 billion in global box office revenue through 38 films. Its fanbase spans generations with 57% of fans aged 18-34 and 32% of fans aged 35-54, underscoring the brand's broad and lasting appeal. Recent films and series have driven a strong resurgence in popularity, positioning Godzilla as a culturally dominant entertainment powerhouse with significant promotional value. With new Godzilla films slated for release in 2026 and 2027, excitement around the franchise is expected to continue building.

This cultural momentum creates a timely opportunity for lotteries to drive excitement, attract new players, and deepen emotional engagement through an immersive, bucket-list prize experience.

As the birthplace of Godzilla and one of the world's most dynamic and popular travel destinations, Japan provides the ultimate backdrop for this premium prize. Pollard Banknote has fully designed and curated the entire experience, overseeing every detail from concept development to onsite coordination. Partners can tailor the number of trips awarded, while Pollard Banknote manages the full experience. This comprehensive approach reflects Pollard Banknote's commitment to delivering exceptional, turnkey promotional experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Key highlights of the experiential prize include:

Round-trip business-class airfare for two to Tokyo, Japan

Five-nights of premium hotel accommodations at the renowned Hotel Gracery Shinjuku, famously known as the "Godzilla Hotel". The property is instantly recognized by its iconic 12-meter-tall Godzilla head perched on the exclusive 8 th -floor terrace, a striking sculpture complete with powerful jaws, impenetrable hide, and piercing eyes, accessible only to hotel guests. Select winners will also receive the rare opportunity to stay in one of the hotel's official Godzilla-themed rooms

-floor terrace, a striking sculpture complete with powerful jaws, impenetrable hide, and piercing eyes, accessible only to hotel guests. Select winners will also receive the rare opportunity to stay in one of the hotel's official Godzilla-themed rooms A roar-worthy itinerary that immerses participants in Japanese culture and Godzilla's cinematic legacy with exclusive guided tours of Tokyo's most iconic landmarks and one-of-a-kind dining experiences

Additional spending money

A dedicated tour guide and translator

"Our goal was to design an experiential prize that truly stands out and celebrates the Godzilla brand," said Cassandra Boyd, Director, Licensed Games, Pollard Banknote. "This Tokyo trip offers players and Godzilla enthusiasts an unforgettable combination of travel, adventure, and a touch of pop culture magic."

With growing interest among lotteries across North America, Pollard Banknote is preparing to bring this Godzilla experience to life in May 2028, marking a bold step into immersive prizing that turns everyday play into unforgettable real-world experiences.

About GODZILLA

Godzilla, King of the Monsters. From a terrifying force of nature to a parental figure primed for blockbuster kaiju team-ups, Godzilla continues to be the world's most famous monster. Along with many other kaiju characters from TOHO Co., Ltd., Godzilla has become a global icon and symbol that has transcended time and pop culture.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Cassandra Boyd, Director, Licensed Games, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323