Scottish designers Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan (Home Heist - HGTV, Cabin Pressure - Cottage Life, Hotel Hell - CBC Gem) have a new series, 'Small Town Escapes with Colin+Justin', premiering May 6, 2026 at 8 p.m ET/PT

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Set against the backdrop of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, the series helps homebuyers leave the city in search of a slower pace of life, in some of Canada's prettiest coastal towns. Many featured homebuyers discover they can live their lives for HALF (or less) the price, as compared to the homes they leave behind.

Colin and Justin (CNW Group/Colin + Justin Partnership) North Star, Colin + Justin's hotel in Louisbourg, Cape Breton (CNW Group/Colin + Justin Partnership)

The show reflects first-hand experience of coastal life for Colin+Justin who also own and operate 'North Star', a 22-bed, 2 restaurant resort in Louisbourg, Cape Breton, a dream that birthed during Covid. The designers' passion project can be seen at www.hellonorthstar.ca "Investing in a tiny town," explains Colin, "is one of the most exciting moves we've ever made. We're supported by locals, and by Canadian and international tourists." The boutique vibe also attracts celebrity guests including Stephen King, David Letterman and Tom Ellis. Additionally, the resort has been used as a location by Warner Brothers, Hulu, Disney and Channel Five UK.

"Our new show's deeply personal," says Colin. "Having ourselves made the move, we understand the excitement and nerves that come with leaving the city. Nova Scotia offers an extraordinary and affordable lifestyle, and we're delighted to share that journey with viewers." Each episode tours 3 distinct properties with prospective buyers (ranging from first time investors to seasoned home renovators, and young business entrepreneurs to retirees) immersing them in the culture and community that define small-town living. From historic homes to coastal retreats, and from cottages to mansions, the property diversity is matched only by the warmth of the people who call these places home.

"Filming in Nova Scotia has been magical," adds Justin. "There's a warmth to the people, a richness to the landscape, and a palpable sense of opportunity being that the homes we find are often much more affordable than elsewhere. Helping folk chase their dreams has been so rewarding."

The series shines a light on the beauty, and opportunity, found across Atlantic Canada, and marks a continuation of their relationship with HGTV, explains Colin: "Bringing this new chapter to life with 'the mothership' feels so special. It's about more than houses; it's about discovering where you truly belong. It's equal parts bricks and mortar, hearts and minds."

Justin adds that the region itself plays a defining role in the series. "From coastal cottages to historic homes, the range of property, and their incredible price points, is remarkable. Paired with the scenery and the community, it's truly a place to call home."

About the Series

'Small Town Escapes with Colin+Justin' helps homebuyers find dream properties in communities across Nova Scotia's mainland and Cape Breton.

Each episode features three properties, along with a deep dive into local culture and lifestyle. Produced by Halifax-based Ocean Entertainment, the series highlights the beauty and appeal of coastal living in Atlantic Canada.

Premiere Date: May 6, 2026, 8pm ET/PT

May 6, 2026, 8pm ET/PT Network: HGTV Canada (Rogers/Citytv)

HGTV Canada (Rogers/Citytv) Streaming: via Citytv+

About Colin & Justin

Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan are internationally recognized designers, TV personalities, authors, and entrepreneurs known for their distinctive, engaging on-screen presence, and approachable design expertise. Originally from Scotland, with a career spanning 25 years, Colin and Justin have built a loyal following through their passion for transforming spaces and helping people reimagine how they live.

SOURCE Colin + Justin Partnership

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