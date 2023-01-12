SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 8.21 G/T GOLD OVER 19 METRES ON BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its Blueberry Contact Zone including two high-grade shallow intercepts in drill hole SR22-170 of 8.21 g/t gold over 19 metres and 6.30 g/t gold over 8.15 metres. These most recent intercepts compliment the already released results from the 2022 exploration program and support the company's goal of defining a road accessible gold deposit in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Contact Zone is 100% owned and royalty free and is located 2 kilometres north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone and plan view illustrating the distribution of the sections. Highlighting the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2022 season and the reported results thus far, grade contour model was created from pre-2022 drilling of the structure. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.) Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Scottie Gold Mine Project, illustrating the distribution of the most recent results, and the overall scope of the 2022 drill and the completed 2022 loop electromagnetic geophysical grids. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR22-170

32 40.15 8.15 6.30 1.7

50.5 69.5 19.00 8.21 0.4 including 51.8 53.3 1.50 73.3 5.0

104.05 105 0.95 1.24 9.0

125.2 126.75 1.55 1.65 0

190.45 192.15 1.70 3.87 2.0 SR22-196

199 200.49 1.49 1.11 2.0

283 284.5 1.50 2.97 55.0 SR22-197

228.5 231.5 3.00 1.64 6.5

293 305 12.00 1.54 2.7 including 293 296 3.00 4.72 5.5

312 321 9.00 1.40 7.9

327 328 1.00 1.14 29.0

355.5 357 1.50 1.67 5.0 SR22-202

42.6 46.1 3.50 5.63 1.9

53.1 54.1 1.00 2.09 0

63.1 69.6 6.50 3.04 0 including 68.1 69.6 1.50 11.4 0

84.9 85.95 1.05 43.8 10.0 SR22-207

359 361 2.00 9.34 8.0

417.25 420.5 3.25 3.46 1.2 including 419.5 420.5 1.00 9.70 0

423.5 424.5 1.00 1.33 44.0

429.5 430.81 1.31 4.52 40.0

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "The majority of drill holes from our 2022 drill program were expansionary holes testing step outs with spacings greater than 75 metres from previous drilling. These recent results exemplify the continued success we've had in hitting wide high-grade intercepts along the structure and are a testament to the scale and tenor of the deposit that we have tapped into. Our 2023 drill campaign will continue to expand and test for new high-grade zones along the Blueberry Contact."

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2022 has expanded its strike length to >1,450 metres and its depth to 390 metres. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction (Dec 12, 2022). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

