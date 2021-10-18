Scott Rasmussen Tapped for Vice President of Leasing & Business Development at McMaster Innovation Park

CEO of MIP, Ty J. Shattuck, expressed confidence in the newest recruitment. "Scott brings a distinctive attribute to the table – he is knowledgeable about commercial property management and he is also an expert in life sciences. That unique background will make him relatable to the specific needs of companies seeking tenancy at MIP. We are on a steady path of growth and key to this lies in our ability to form the right relationships and secure the right tenant ventures. I am confident that Scott will play an integral role in the direction that MIP is heading and we look forward to working with him when he starts his new role in November".



One of Rasmussen's major achievements is the on-going relationship management that led to a new greenfield development project for a GTA hospital. Rasmussen joins the research and innovation park at a crucial point of a multi-million-dollar growth and expansion plan previously announced by MIP at 2.8 million sq. ft.



"While the core function of the role is growing the number and type of tenant ventures at the park, leasing space will be a sub-set of the greater part of maintaining the thriving ecosystem of which MIP is part of. I am excited to continue the great work already being done in positioning MIP as a leader in the life sciences industry and the other sectors the company serves. 'Boots on the ground' experience before transitioning into a leadership role has given me strong insight into what makes effective ecosystems work. MIP's success relies on interdependency between the varied components of its ecosystem and I am thrilled at the opportunity to be able to contribute to the success and growth of the Park, " - Scott Rasmussen.

About MIP

MIP is Canada's premier research and innovation park located in Hamilton, Ontario which supports scale-up life science innovation, commercialization and manufacturing. MIP is pursuing a 2.8 million sq ft expansion, on top of its current 700,000 sq ft, including a 1.3 million sq. ft. of labs and biomanufacturing space.

