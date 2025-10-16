Scott Leune Expands Coaching Programs to Support Canadian Dentists

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dr. Scott Leune, recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, is expanding his coaching programs to Canada. A leading authority on the business of private practice, Dr. Leune has guided more than 20,000 dentists worldwide through his seminars, helped launch over 2,000 successful dental startups, and developed systems now used by tens of thousands of practices to increase profitability, streamline operations, and achieve sustainable growth. He is also the host of the Dental CEO Podcast, widely regarded as the top podcast for dental associates, and practice owners seeking proven strategies for personal and financial success.

"Canadian dentistry has world-class clinicians, but many practice owners are left without the resources they need to run their businesses with the same confidence they bring to the operatory," said Leune. "For years I've had the privilege of working with Canadian dentists through my seminars, coaching relationships, and The Dental CEO Podcast. Expanding these coaching programs allows me to provide more direct support--helping doctors successfully launch startups and strengthen the performance of their existing practices."

Coaching Programs Now Available in Canada

– Step-by-step guidance for dentists preparing to open their first practice, including site selection, office design, financing, and patient acquisition. CEO Coaching – Ongoing mentorship for practice owners focused on leadership development, team performance, operational systems, and financial growth.

For more information on Dr. Leune's seminars, webinars, and coaching programs, visit ScottLeune.com.

About Dr. Scott Leune

Dr. Scott Leune is a nationally recognized leader in dental business education and practice management. As founder of Scott Leune Practice Mastery, he has helped more than 20,000 dentists improve profitability, efficiency, and leadership through seminars, coaching, and online training. Dr. Leune has launched over 2,000 successful dental startups and developed proven systems for growth now used in practices across North America. He continues to empower private practice owners through his Dental CEO Podcast and coaching programs, helping dentists achieve personal and financial success while maintaining the independence of private practice.

