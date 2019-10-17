Scotiabank to host Investor Day in Santiago, Chile

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will host an Investor Day on October 24 and October 25, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. The event will provide a comprehensive overview of the Bank's strategy and outlook across the Bank's major business lines: Canadian Banking, International Banking, including the Pacific Alliance countries individually, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management, which will become a separate reporting segment effective November 1, 2019. Major functions and support areas including Global Risk Management, Digital, and Technology will also be reviewed in depth.

The Investor Day will also feature presentations from Scotiabank Economics to discuss the macro operating environment globally and in the Americas. Guest speakers will include representatives from the Government of Chile and leading corporate executives from the Pacific Alliance countries.

The main presentations will begin at 12:30 pm ET (or 1:30 pm GMT-3) on October 24 and at 8:45 am ET (or 9:45 am GMT-3) on October 25. The Investor Day presentations will be posted to the "Events and Presentations" section of the Scotiabank Investor Relations site at www.scotiabank.com 30 minutes before the presentations begin.

Interested parties may participate via webcast. To listen online, please connect shortly before the start time and click on the webcast links located under the Investor Relations section at www.scotiabank.com. If you miss the live broadcast, a replay webcast be available on our website on October 25.

