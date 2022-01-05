TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference virtually on January 10, 2022. Mr. Porter is scheduled to participate from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may listen to Mr. Porter's session live on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

