TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business magazine's annual Women Lead Here list for the fourth consecutive year. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"Scotiabank is committed to creating a culture where all women can succeed and feel empowered to reach their full potential," says Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We are proud to be recognized for our gender diversity on this esteemed list and we are committed to remove barriers and increase representation and opportunities for all women within the Bank."

Scotiabank is committed to the development and advancement of all women across its footprint, through inclusive hiring practices, sponsorship and mentorship programs specifically targeting women, and market leading benefits, including the Bank's global minimum standard for parental leave and its recently announced Global Inclusive Standards of Care.

"Recognizing the achievements of companies that effectively address the challenges of executive gender parity represents a pivotal stride forward," says Dawn Calleja, the editor of Report on Business magazine. "Although there's always more that can be done, the businesses showcased here serve as catalyst for corporate Canada, inspiring them to progress toward gender parity and, in turn, cultivate exceptional enterprises."

For the 2024 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 97 companies earned the 2024 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 45% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2024 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2024 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 30, 2024 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

