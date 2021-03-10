TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Notice of the 189th Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular is now available at scotiabank.com. It can be found under the Annual Report & Annual General Meeting menu in the website's Investor Relations section.

Scotiabank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET via live webcast and conference call. Details for the webcast and phone line will be made available in advance of the meeting and will be found at scotiabank.com/annualmeeting.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE The Bank of Nova Scotia

For further information: For media inquiries only: Laura Mergelas, Global Communications, 437-244-7863, [email protected]

