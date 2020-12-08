Scotia Managed Companies confirms upcoming termination of Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") confirmed today that the previously announced termination of Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust (the "Fund") (TSX: TUT.UN) will occur on December 31, 2020. Closer to the termination date, the Manager will announce the estimated amount per unit that is expected to be paid to unitholders on the termination date.

SOURCE Top 20 US Dividend Trust

