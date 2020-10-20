Scotia Managed Companies announces upcoming termination of Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund (the "Fund") will terminate on December 15, 2020 (the "Termination Date"). The Manager has concluded that, due to the anticipated decrease to the size of the Fund following the upcoming annual redemption of units on November 30, 2020 and other investment funds that share common operating expenses, it will no longer be economically practical to continue the Fund and it would be in the best interest of unitholders to terminate the Fund on the Termination Date. The last day on which the Fund's Class A units (TSX: MLD.UN) will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange is December 11, 2020.

On or about December 15, 2020, the Fund will distribute to unitholders, in cash, their pro rata share of the net assets of the Fund after all liabilities of the Fund have been paid or provided for. The amount of cash per unit that will be paid to unitholders is expected to be substantially the same for each class of units, regardless of whether the unitholder had submitted a request to redeem their units.

Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund, Website: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com