Scotia Managed Companies announces estimated final value of Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that the estimated amount per unit that is expected to be paid to unitholders of Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust (the "Fund") on or about December 31, 2020 is $11.1288 for the Fund's Class A units (TSX: TUT.UN) and US$11.4411 for the Fund's Class U units.

For further information: Investor Relations, Top 20 U.S. Dividend Trust, Website: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: [email protected], 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5W 2X6, Tel: (416) 945-4173, Fax: (416) 863-7425

