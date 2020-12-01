Scotia Managed Companies announces estimated final value of Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc. (the "Manager") announced today that the estimated amount per unit that is expected to be paid to unitholders of Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund (the "Fund") on or about December 15, 2020 is $8.7266 for the Fund's Class A units (TSX: MLD.UN) and US$9.0657 for the Fund's Class U units. The amount will be substantially the same, regardless of whether the unitholder had previously submitted a request to redeem their units.

SOURCE Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund

For further information: Investor Relations: Moneda LatAm Corporate Bond Fund, Website: www.scotiamanagedcompanies.com, Email: [email protected], 18th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5W 2X6, Tel: (416) 945-4262, Fax: (416) 863-7425