Scotia Global Asset Management honoured to receive 37 awards at 2021 FundGrade A+® Awards

Scotiabank

Jan 26, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized today with 37 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are very pleased to receive these mutual fund and ETF awards and to be recognized for the exceptional results our investment teams achieved across our business," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "We continue to diligently uphold Scotia Global Asset Management's purpose – to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions, delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice – and we are pleased to have delivered for clients across our multiple investment platforms."

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning funds for 2021 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner

CIFSC category

Number of funds in the category

FundGrade Start Date

Mutual funds

Dynamic Alternative Managed Risk Private Pool

Tactical Balanced

179

1/31/2019

Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund

Asia Pacific Equity

44

1/31/2012

Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool

Tactical Balanced

179

1/31/2016

Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

893

1/31/2012

Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2012

Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

277

1/31/2012

Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool

Global Fixed Income Balanced

415

1/31/2016

Dynamic Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

277

1/31/2012

Dynamic Financial Services Fund

Financial Services Equity

50

1/31/2012

Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

Dynamic Global Balanced Fund

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2014

Dynamic Global Equity Fund

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2014

Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2016

Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool

International Equity

382

1/31/2017

Dynamic International Equity Fund

International Equity

382

1/31/2012

Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class

Global Neutral Balanced

893

1/31/2012

Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2012

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund

Precious Metals Equity

45

1/31/2012

Dynamic Preferred Yield Class

Preferred Share Fixed Income

50

1/31/2014

Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

Dynamic U.S. Equity Private Pool

U.S. Equity

833

1/31/2016

DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio

Global Fixed Income Balanced

415

1/31/2013

DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

Scotia Canadian Balanced Fund

Canadian Neutral Balanced

290

1/31/2012

Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

277

1/31/2012

Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund*

Tactical Balanced

179

1/31/2012

Scotia Global Growth Fund**

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2012

Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund***

U.S. Equity

833

1/31/2012

Scotia Resource Fund

Natural Resources Equity

79

1/31/2012

Scotia Selected Maximum Growth Portfolio

Global Equity Balanced

722

1/31/2012

Active ETFs****

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC)

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity

277

1/31/2018

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO)

High Yield Fixed Income

242

1/31/2018

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG)

Global Equity

1127

1/31/2018

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (DXF)

Financial Services Equity

50

1/31/2018

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP)

Preferred Share Fixed Income

50

1/31/2018

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2021.
*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.
**Scotia Global Growth Fund is sub-advised by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited.
***Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors, Ltd.
****1832 Asset Management L.P. assumed full operational and investment management responsibilities of these Dynamic Active ETFs from BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada) on December 3, 2021. Prior to that time, they were managed by BlackRock Canada and invested in selected Dynamic Funds. 

About Scotia Global Asset Management
Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

