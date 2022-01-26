TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management's investment teams were recognized today with 37 awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

"We are very pleased to receive these mutual fund and ETF awards and to be recognized for the exceptional results our investment teams achieved across our business," said Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada). "We continue to diligently uphold Scotia Global Asset Management's purpose – to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions, delivered in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice – and we are pleased to have delivered for clients across our multiple investment platforms."

Scotia Global Asset Management's award-winning funds for 2021 are:

FundGrade A+ Winner CIFSC category Number of funds in the category FundGrade Start Date Mutual funds Dynamic Alternative Managed Risk Private Pool Tactical Balanced 179 1/31/2019 Dynamic Asia Pacific Equity Fund Asia Pacific Equity 44 1/31/2012 Dynamic Asset Allocation Private Pool Tactical Balanced 179 1/31/2016 Dynamic Blue Chip Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2012 Dynamic Blue Chip Equity Fund Global Equity 1127 1/31/2012 Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Global Fixed Income Balanced 415 1/31/2016 Dynamic Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 Dynamic Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity 50 1/31/2012 Dynamic Global Asset Allocation Fund Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Dynamic Global Balanced Fund Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2014 Dynamic Global Equity Fund Global Equity 1127 1/31/2014 Dynamic Global Equity Private Pool Global Equity 1127 1/31/2016 Dynamic International Dividend Private Pool International Equity 382 1/31/2017 Dynamic International Equity Fund International Equity 382 1/31/2012 Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2012 Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Global Equity 1127 1/31/2012 Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 45 1/31/2012 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 50 1/31/2014 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Dynamic U.S. Equity Private Pool U.S. Equity 833 1/31/2016 DynamicEdge Conservative Class Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 415 1/31/2013 DynamicEdge Balanced Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 DynamicEdge Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Marquis Institutional Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Scotia Canadian Balanced Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 290 1/31/2012 Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund* Tactical Balanced 179 1/31/2012 Scotia Global Growth Fund** Global Equity 1127 1/31/2012 Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund*** U.S. Equity 833 1/31/2012 Scotia Resource Fund Natural Resources Equity 79 1/31/2012 Scotia Selected Maximum Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 722 1/31/2012 Active ETFs**** Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF (DXC) Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF (DXO) High Yield Fixed Income 242 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (DXG) Global Equity 1127 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF (DXF) Financial Services Equity 50 1/31/2018 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 50 1/31/2018

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2021.

*Scotia Diversified Balanced Fund is sub-advised by Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management.

**Scotia Global Growth Fund is sub-advised by Baillie Gifford & Co Limited.

***Scotia Nasdaq Index Fund is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors, Ltd.

****1832 Asset Management L.P. assumed full operational and investment management responsibilities of these Dynamic Active ETFs from BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada) on December 3, 2021. Prior to that time, they were managed by BlackRock Canada and invested in selected Dynamic Funds.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at October 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

