Scope Technologies Corp. Engages Percepture to Accelerate Growth of QSE Brand and Drive Client Acquisition in the Evolving Quantum Security Landscape

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its engagement of Percepture, a leading full-service digital marketing and public relations agency. This partnership is a strategic step to expand the market reach of QSE (Quantum Security Entropy) and drive client acquisition amid the accelerating developments in quantum security.

With over two decades of experience, Percepture has already launched targeted LinkedIn and Google Ads campaigns designed to elevate the QSE brand as a go-to solution for quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized storage. In addition, SEO initiatives are set to begin shortly, further solidifying QSE's presence in industries where data protection and quantum resilience are critical, including but not limited to finance, healthcare, and legal.

Percepture's tailored approach includes programmatic advertising and thought leadership initiatives, complementing the current campaigns to educate key decision-makers on the urgency of adopting quantum-secure solutions in light of recent advancements in quantum computing capabilities.

"Partnering with Percepture marks a pivotal moment in our strategy to scale QSE and ensure businesses are prepared for the challenges of the quantum era," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Their expertise in digital marketing and deep understanding of our objectives will help us fast-track our mission to protect businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

The campaigns will highlight QSE's quantum-proof encryption and decentralized storage capabilities, positioning it as the go-to choice for enterprises seeking robust, future-ready security and data vaults. While QSE remains the primary focus, Scope's multi-channel strategy will also reinforce GEM AI's user-friendly machine learning solutions, ensuring its value is communicated effectively to target audiences.

For more information on QSE's quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized data storage, please visit qse.group/#services .

For more information about Scope Technologies Corp. and its solutions, please visit scopetechnologies.io .

About Percepture

Percepture is a premier digital marketing and public relations agency offering a full spectrum of services, including paid search, SEO, media buying, and content marketing. With a proven track record of helping brands enhance visibility and achieve sustainable growth, Percepture is dedicated to delivering impactful results for its clients. For more information, please visit percepture.com .

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Scope Technologies Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands—QSE and GEM AI—Scope provides advanced solutions in quantum encryption and neural networks, empowering businesses and individuals with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

