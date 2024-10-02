Scope Technologies completes updates for Retail User Subscription Model for Fully Encrypted, Quantum-Resilient, and Decentralized Cloud Storage

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of updates for its new retail subscription model, offering full access to its industry-leading encrypted, quantum-resilient, and decentralized cloud storage solutions. Having reached this key milestone, Scope Technologies is now in closed user group testing gearing up for the official launch, which will deliver top-tier data protection solutions to individual users and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

As the global demand for secure, immutable data storage continues to rise, Scope Technologies' QSE (Quantum Security & Entropy) platform delivers enhanced protection through a combination of post-quantum encryption and decentralized storage, ensuring data is safeguarded against both current and future cyber threats. Unlike standard cloud backups, QSE's decentralized approach ensures that data remains immutable and resistant to ransomware and denial of service attacks, among many others.

A New Era of Decentralized and Immutable Data Security for Retail Users

With updates now complete, Scope Technologies is preparing to launch QSE's decentralized cloud storage services to retail users, providing security and peace of mind through:

True Quantum-Proof Encryption: Utilizing quantum entropy to create encryption keys that cannot be broken, even by future quantum computing power.

Utilizing quantum entropy to create encryption keys that cannot be broken, even by future quantum computing power. Immutable, Decentralized Data Storage: The decentralized storage infrastructure ensures data cannot be tampered with, over-encrypted, or corrupted, offering protection far beyond standard centralized cloud backups.

The storage infrastructure ensures data cannot be tampered with, over-encrypted, or corrupted, offering protection far beyond standard centralized cloud backups. Seamless Integration: Designed for easy setup, the storage service can be integrated into existing data systems, offering flexibility, immutability, and scalability for users with simple APIs.

Designed for easy setup, the storage service can be integrated into existing data systems, offering flexibility, immutability, and scalability for users with simple APIs. Affordable Pricing Plans: The new retail model includes subscription tiers that make enterprise-level security accessible to everyday users and SMBs, offering quantum-proof encryption and decentralized data protection at affordable rates.

"Data protection should not be a luxury," says Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Having completed the updates to our decentralized storage network, we are excited to bring the power of quantum encryption and decentralized storage to a wider audience. This solution ensures that individuals and businesses can protect their data not only from current threats but also from the unprecedented risks posed by quantum computing and ransomware."

Subscription Options and Availability

The upcoming retail subscription model will offer tiered pricing plans based on storage needs, with access to additional services such as increased entropy calls for enhanced encryption. This flexible pricing structure allows users to scale as their storage demands grow, all while maintaining the highest level of data security available today. Unlike traditional storage services, QSE's decentralized, immutable infrastructure ensures that data remains secure and untouchable by attackers, offering a significant improvement over centralized cloud backups.

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses and individuals with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Contact Information:

James Young

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 604-416-1720

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

