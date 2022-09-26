SCOPE CARBON Announces Application for DTC Eligibility for trading of its shares on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") announces it has engaged a consultant to apply for eligibility to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the trading of the Company's shares on the OTC Market in the United States. The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and accelerates the settlement process for investors trading on the OTC marketplace. The Company expects it will be fully DTC eligible before the end of 2022.

"Scope has received interest from US-based investors and listing on the OTCQB will provide institutional and retail investors with easier access to trade in the Company's shares," commented James Liang CEO of Scope. "When shares can trade electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while opening the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from transacting in Company's shares."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Similarly, the clearance of settlement through DTC remains subject to DTC approval.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and allow the Company's shares to be efficiently transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

About Scope Carbon Corp.

Scope is a carbon mapping technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform") through its research and development program, to expand the capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

