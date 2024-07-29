SCOPE AI REACHES MILESTONES IN GEM PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant advancements in the development of its artificial intelligence-driven visual recognition technology, the GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) system.

Building on the initial vision, the GEM system now includes several innovative features aimed at transforming the advertising technology sector. These advancements are designed to further streamline the advertising process and enhance campaign effectiveness through sophisticated proprietary AI-driven tools. New capabilities include:

Ad Creation : Using Generative AI Image Creation to produce compelling visuals.

: Using Generative AI Image Creation to produce compelling visuals. Ad Comparison : Determining the best images and headlines for campaigns.

: Determining the best images and headlines for campaigns. Ad Recommendations: Offering suggestions to optimize campaign performance.

Scope AI Corp has made significant progress on the GEM platform, achieving several key development milestones. The frontend design now includes completed and developed Home, Login, and Signup pages, ensuring a seamless user experience from the outset. On the backend, robust APIs have been developed to support the platform's functionality, along with secure user authentication for login and signup processes. Additionally, we have enabled profile management, allowing users to create and update their profiles, and integrated password reset and change functionalities to enhance user security.

"Our recent advancements signify a major leap forward in the capabilities of the GEM platform," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "These new features, combined with the substantial progress in our development milestones, underscore our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions that drive efficiency and performance in advertising technology. We are excited about the potential of the GEM system to revolutionize the way businesses approach ad creation and campaign management."

With these enhancements, Scope AI continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field. The GEM platform is set to provide advertisers, brands, and agencies with powerful tools to maximize their return on ad spend through advanced visual recognition, neural network capabilities, and AI automation.

About Scope AI Corp.: Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation. For more information please visit Scope AI Corp., [email protected], or follow along on social media.

LinkedIn: scope-ai-corp

Facebook: Scope AI Corp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScopeAICorp

Contact Information

James Young, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 416-1720

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE Scope AI Corp.